SelfSell Market Capitalization Hits $1.72 Million (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040295 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.