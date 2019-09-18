Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Gap Up to $143.04

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.35, but opened at $143.04. Sempra Energy shares last traded at $140.20, with a volume of 3,106,656 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $153.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average is $133.48.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

