Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.74

Shares of Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $121.74 and traded as low as $120.74. Serica Energy shares last traded at $124.40, with a volume of 134,063 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 159 ($2.08) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $331.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.74.

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

