Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

SHLO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shiloh Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.88.

SHLO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Shiloh Industries has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of Shiloh Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,130,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 32.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

