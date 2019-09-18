Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0%

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $337.64 and last traded at $338.25, 116,674 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,412,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.88.

Get Shopify alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -536.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.