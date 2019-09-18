Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.85. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 98,390 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.