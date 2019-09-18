Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at ($0.02), but opened at $0.18. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 379,323 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNNA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

