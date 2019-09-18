SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 110 shares.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 3.04% of SIFCO Industries worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

