Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.59. 29,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,784. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.