Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 628,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Eaton worth $52,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,713,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 85,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 328.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Eaton stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.25. 133,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.