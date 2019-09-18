Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 6.28% of P H Glatfelter worth $46,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE GLT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $691.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.05 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

