Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 18,283 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Sonoco Products worth $34,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,469,000 after buying an additional 867,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $21,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after buying an additional 204,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,216,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,832,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,995. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.