Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 8,358 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Stoneridge worth $44,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 895,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,760 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,715 shares during the period.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. 122,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,065. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $893.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $222.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

SRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

