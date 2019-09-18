Simcoe Capital Management LLC Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,834 shares during the period. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 4.2% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Verra Mobility worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 80.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,731 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $27,292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,467. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

