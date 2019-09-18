Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 56.3%

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI) shot up 56.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13, 687,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 395% from the average session volume of 138,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

Sintana Energy Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

