Sio Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV)

Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urovant Sciences were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

UROV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $285.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

