Sio Capital Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Sio Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,401 shares during the period. Viking Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VKTX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $97,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $126,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 20,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,313. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.