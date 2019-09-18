Sio Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,756 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 5.1% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $124.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,383. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.85. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

