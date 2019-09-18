Sio Capital Management LLC Takes $8.30 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000. Novartis comprises about 2.0% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elefante Mark B increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 119.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.2% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. 70,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $199.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.