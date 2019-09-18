SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of SRV.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.44. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.92.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

