Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Up 13.8%

Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM)’s stock price was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.50, approximately 1,147,886 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 528,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.