SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20 on October 8th

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

