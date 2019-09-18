Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.59. 1,166,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $71.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

