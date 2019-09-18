Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,650.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $38,505.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $38,115.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $43,185.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $42,615.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $49,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $49,800.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $46,785.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $45,225.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $45,795.00.

WORK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 1,802,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,468. Slack has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49.

WORK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

