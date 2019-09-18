Smartshare Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $1.06 million worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $50.98 and $7.50. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00215078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.01228506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016712 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

