Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading Up 7.1%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shares were up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 203,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 52,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

