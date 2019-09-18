Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 216,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 202,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $5.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

