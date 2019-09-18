Spectra (CVE:SSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07

Shares of Spectra Inc. (CVE:SSA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 92800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Spectra (CVE:SSA)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.