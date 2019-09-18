SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.77

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and traded as high as $133.85. SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 57,955 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 million and a P/E ratio of 16.13.

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Company Profile (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

