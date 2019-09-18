Spectrecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,937.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $4.47 million and $2,937.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001950 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021489 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.56 or 0.02082252 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000595 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

