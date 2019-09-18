Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $86.31. 2,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $30,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

