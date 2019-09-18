STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 121,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 268,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 86,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 326,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 153,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

STAA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 2,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

