Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $88.05 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,288 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaller Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,212,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $137.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818,010. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,048.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

