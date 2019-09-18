Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 51,380 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.90. 2,046,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

