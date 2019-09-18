Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRB Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 328.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,371,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,274. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

