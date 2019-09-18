Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 1,776,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on shares of AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

