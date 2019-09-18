Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 10,114 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Medicines worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antipodean Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,399,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,531. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

MDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital set a $72.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

