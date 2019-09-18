Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 12,680 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zendesk worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $54,818,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 982.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 469,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after buying an additional 426,405 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zendesk by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 441,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 315,993 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Zendesk by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 476,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,198,000 after buying an additional 296,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $476,924.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $458,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,798.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,237. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.31. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.