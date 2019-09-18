Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $241.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 13661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.10).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a market cap of $470.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.75.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

