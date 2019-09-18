Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $241.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 13661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.10).
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
The company has a market cap of $470.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.75.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (LON:STCK)
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
