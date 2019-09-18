Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

STOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. 3,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,825. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.57.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 1,388,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,601,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

