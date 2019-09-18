STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.11. STR shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

STR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for STR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.