Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) COO Sells $1,019,567.66 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,019,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy J. Scannell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $1,012,895.28.

Stryker stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.48. 985,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,797. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after acquiring an additional 555,327 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $60,571,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 924,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,241,000 after acquiring an additional 183,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

