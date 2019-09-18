Swarm City Market Capitalization Hits $618,544.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $618,544.00 and $3,839.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

