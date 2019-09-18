Swick Mining Services Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SWK)

Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.22. Swick Mining Services has a 52 week low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50.

Get Swick Mining Services alerts:

Swick Mining Services Company Profile

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry in the Asia Pacific and internationally. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling. It also carries out research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Swick Mining Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swick Mining Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.