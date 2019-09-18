Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,104 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.71% of Synchrony Financial worth $162,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

