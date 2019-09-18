Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $15.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 52,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,703. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $238.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a negative net margin of 4,310.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 183,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 242,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.