Synereo Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Synereo has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Synereo token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. Synereo has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synereo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00214224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.01218916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010563 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00097071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Synereo Token Profile

Synereo (CRYPTO:AMP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official website is hyperspace.app. The official message board for Synereo is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Synereo Token Trading

Synereo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN LATOKEN LATOKEN Bittrex Upbit HItBTC Fubt.top (China). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synereo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synereo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synereo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synereo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.