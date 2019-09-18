T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $681,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. 21,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,508. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

