Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $999.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.18, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.06. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $117,978.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $234,344.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,010 shares of company stock worth $2,789,284 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 104.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 329.8% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 235,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.