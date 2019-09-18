Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.251 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has increased its dividend by an average of 21.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

NYSE:TSM opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

